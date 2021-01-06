Man, 44, charged in connection with Manoa home robbery

Prosecutors charged a 44-year-old man today in connection with Monday’s home invasion robbery in Manoa.
Tiolu Lono was charged with first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $150,000.
Police said a 76-year-old man and 62-year-old woman confronted two male suspects who broke into their home on East Manoa Road at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
One of the suspects allegedly assaulted the homeowners and fled with their belongings. Police said the victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released for their injuries.
That afternoon, police arrested one of the suspects later identified as Lono in the Makiki area.
He has a criminal record of 13 felony convictions for robbery, kidnapping, burglary, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, promoting a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor conviction for accidents involving bodily injury.
The other suspect remains at-large.
Police has released a surveillance video of the alleged suspect who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater and pants. The video shows the masked suspect walking on the side of a roadway with a carry-on size luggage.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
