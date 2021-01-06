Television and radio – Jan. 6, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|Celtics at Heat
|2:30 p.m
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Clippers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Clippers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Clippers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|Pittsburgh at Syracuse
|11:30 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Rhode Island at Richmond
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Penn State at Ohio State
|1:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Virginia Tech at Louisville
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Georgetown at Butler
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Georgia at LSU
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Arkansas at Tennessee
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|2 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|St. John’s at Xavier
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Minnesota at Michigan
|3:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Boston College at Duke
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Seton Hall at Creighton
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Auburn at Ole Miss
|4 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Texas A&M at South Carolina
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Oklahoma at Baylor
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Wake Forest at Virginia
|4 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Utah State at New Mexico
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Air Force at Boise State
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Oregon State at Utah
|6 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Northwestern at Wisconsin
|11 a.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|SOCCER
|Turkish: Besiktas vs. Rizespor
|6 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Italian: Milan vs. Juventus
|9:30 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Spanish: Bilbao vs. Barcelona
|9:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS: WTA
|Abu Dhabi
|8 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASKETBALL: NBA
|76ers at Nets
|2:30 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Spurs at Lakers
|5 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Mavericks at Nuggets
|5 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
|Indiana at Wisconsin
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Cincinnati at SMU
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Iowa at Maryland
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|UNLV at Colorado State
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Washington at Stanford
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Portland at San Francisco
|4 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|USC at Arizona
|4 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Illinois at Northwestern
|4 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Washington State at California
|5 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|Washington State at California
|5 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|Washington State at California
|5 p.m.
|P12WA
|NA/235*
|257*
|Nevada at San Diego State
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|UCLA at Arizona State
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Oregon at Colorado
|6 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Miami at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Arkansas at Tennessee
|1:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|Ohio State at Illinois
|2 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|Kentucky at Texas A&M
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|College Football Awards
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Sentry Tournament of Champions: R1
|1 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|Turkey: Fenerbahce vs. Alanyaspor
|5:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Copa Sudamericana: Coquimbo Unido vs. Defensa y Justicia
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS: WTA
|Abu Dhabi: WTA Early Rounds
|1 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Delray: ATP Early Rounds
|7:30 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Delray: ATP Early Rounds
|1 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Abu Dhabi: WTA Early Rounds
|8 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84**
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Clippers at Warriors
|5 p.m.
|1500-AM
|THURSDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NBA: Spurs at Lakers
|3:30 p.m.
|990-AM
