comscore Television and radio - Jan. 6, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Jan. 6, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:13 pm
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
Celtics at Heat 2:30 p.m ESPN 22/222 70
Clippers at Warriors 5 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Clippers at Warriors 5 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Clippers at Warriors 5 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN        
Pittsburgh at Syracuse 11:30 a.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Rhode Island at Richmond 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Penn State at Ohio State 1:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Virginia Tech at Louisville 1:30 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Georgetown at Butler 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Georgia at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Arkansas at Tennessee 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 2 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
St. John’s at Xavier 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Minnesota at Michigan 3:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Boston College at Duke 3:30 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Seton Hall at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Auburn at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Texas A&M at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Oklahoma at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Wake Forest at Virginia 4 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Utah State at New Mexico 5 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Air Force at Boise State 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Oregon State at Utah 6 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN        
Northwestern at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
SOCCER        
Turkish: Besiktas vs. Rizespor 6 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Italian: Milan vs. Juventus 9:30 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Spanish: Bilbao vs. Barcelona 9:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS: WTA        
Abu Dhabi 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
THURSDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASKETBALL: NBA
76ers at Nets 2:30 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Spurs at Lakers 5 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Mavericks at Nuggets 5 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN
Indiana at Wisconsin 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Cincinnati at SMU 2 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Iowa at Maryland 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
UNLV at Colorado State 3 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Washington at Stanford 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Portland at San Francisco 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
USC at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Illinois at Northwestern 4 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Washington State at California 5 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
Washington State at California 5 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
Washington State at California 5 p.m. P12WA NA/235* 257*
Nevada at San Diego State 5 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
UCLA at Arizona State 5:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Oregon at Colorado 6 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASKETBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Miami at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Arkansas at Tennessee 1:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
Ohio State at Illinois 2 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
Kentucky at Texas A&M 3:30 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
College Football Awards 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Sentry Tournament of Champions: R1 1 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
Turkey: Fenerbahce vs. Alanyaspor 5:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Copa Sudamericana: Coquimbo Unido vs. Defensa y Justicia  
  2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS: WTA
Abu Dhabi: WTA Early Rounds 1 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Delray: ATP Early Rounds 7:30 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Delray: ATP Early Rounds 1 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Abu Dhabi: WTA Early Rounds 8 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84**
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Clippers at Warriors 5 p.m. 1500-AM
THURSDAY
  TIME STATION
NBA: Spurs at Lakers 3:30 p.m. 990-AM

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ferd Lewis: Big West continues to gamble on men’s hoops
Next Story
Scoreboard
Looking Back

Scroll Up