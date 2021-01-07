PHOTO: Good-luck Kamaboko

Good-luck Kamaboko: Pink and white fish cakes, everyday food in Hawaii but a special New Year’s food in Japan, are prepared at Fujikuma Shokuhin food company in Settsu, Osaka Prefecture. Fish paste of conger pike and pollack, placed on wooden boards with a special knife, is said to bring luck. Company President Masafumi Fujita said the pandemic made 2020 a dark year, but he hopes people will eat kamaboko and have a bright new year. More than 1,000 kamaboko were purchased and distributed by New Year’s Day.
