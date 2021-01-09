Pedestrian, 69, critically injured after struck in Kauai crosswalk

A 69-year-old man remains in critical condition Saturday at The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu following a traffic accident Friday in Kapaa, Kauai police said today.

The man was trying to cross Kuhio Highway in a marked crosswalk at 4:50 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a Toyota multi-purpose vehicle heading south in the area of Niu Street.

The pedestrian was taken to Wilcox Hospital, then later transferred to Queen’s.

The Toyota was driven by a 26-year-old man, and are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if he was impaired.

Police shut down the highway in both directions for two hours as police investigated.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Officer Shawn Hanna of the Traffic Safety Section at 241-1615.