Police arrest suspected robber who followed victim to Waianae police station

Honolulu police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a robbery investigation of a 54-year-old man in Waianae.
Police said the suspect hit the victim in an area on Farrington Highway at about 7:35 p.m. Monday, causing the victim to fall to the ground.
The suspect then took the victim’s bag and cell phone, police said.
The two men are not known to one another.
Police said the victim ran to the Waianae Police Station at 85-939 Farrington Highway and the suspect followed him.
Police arrested the suspect at the police station on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.