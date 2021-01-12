Police arrest suspected robber who followed victim to Waianae police station

Honolulu police arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a robbery investigation of a 54-year-old man in Waianae.

Police said the suspect hit the victim in an area on Farrington Highway at about 7:35 p.m. Monday, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The suspect then took the victim’s bag and cell phone, police said.

The two men are not known to one another.

Police said the victim ran to the Waianae Police Station at 85-939 Farrington Highway and the suspect followed him.

Police arrested the suspect at the police station on suspicion of second-degree robbery.