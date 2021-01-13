Homeless man, 34, arrested after allegedly assaulting woman with tire iron

Honolulu police arrested a 34-year-old homeless man after he allegedly assaulted a homeless woman with a tire iron in Mapunapuna early today.

Police said the suspect and the victim got into a physical altercation, “exchanging strikes” with a tire iron at about 1 a.m. today.

The two wrestled over the tire iron when the suspect took it away from the victim and assaulted her with it, police said. Several bystanders intervened and the suspect fled.

The victim sustained a laceration to her neck and was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

Police located him a short time later and arrested him on suspicion of second-degree assault.