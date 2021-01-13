Man charged with manslaughter in death of 4-month-old daughter at Schofield Barracks

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with the October 2020 death of his 4-month old daughter at Schofield Barracks.

Elias Vargas was charged Tuesday with manslaughter. His bail is set at $300,000.

At about 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, police said the infant became unresponsive at a residence at 111 Little Drive, Unit 104 at Schofield Barracks.

According to a police affidavit, the baby’s mother received a call from her husband at 11:20 a.m. that their daughter choked while drinking milk from a bottle and stopped breathing.

Vargas told police he was feeding his daughter with the bottle when she began to choke. He said he then placed her on the ground and began chest compressions. While giving compressions, he called 911, the affidavit said.

When the baby’s mother arrived home, she observed her husband administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation on their daughter.

The baby was taken by ambulance to Wahiawa General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The case was initially classified as an unattended death. Through an investigation, police reclassified the case to manslaughter.

Autopsy results determined the baby died as a result of “multiple abusive traumatic injuries,” primarily head trauma, the police affidavit said.

The affidavit noted the baby’s injuries were inconsistent with Vargas’ account of what happened.

Police arrested Vargas Tuesday afternoon.