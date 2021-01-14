Hawaii sees 179 new COVID-19 infections and 6 coronavirus-related deaths

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii health officials today reported six new coronavirus-related deaths and 179 new infections, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 318 fatalities and 23,908 cases.

No further details were immediately available regarding the latest coronavirus-related deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 249 fatalities on Oahu, 45 on Hawaii island, 20 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll was above 386,000 today with total coronavirus cases across the nation now topping 23 million.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 122 on Oahu, 32 on Maui, 13 on the Big Island, one on Kauai and 11 state residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Tuesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 19,580 on Oahu, 2,050 in Hawaii County, 1,374 on Maui, 170 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 603 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 116 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with 26 in intensive care units and 22 on ventilators.

State health officials have started posting the total number of vaccinations administered statewide. As of Wednesday, the department said 40,386 individuals have been vaccinated since Jan. 9 — including 25,613 in Honolulu County, 4,182 in Maui County, 4,251 in Hawaii County, and 2,740 in Kauai County. The vaccination numbers are updated weekly.

