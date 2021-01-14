Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes southeast side of Hawaii island

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake shook Hawaii island at 6:15 p.m. today.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about five miles east-northeast of Pahala and about 41 miles south-southwest of Hilo at a depth of about 21 miles.

The quake was too small to generate a tsunami, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said “some areas may have experienced shaking.”

The quake was located in the southwest rift zone of Kilauea Volcano, according to the PTWC.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says lava is continuing to erupt from a vent on the northwest side of Halemaumau crater at Kilauea’s summit.

HVO reported this morning that seismicity remained elevated at the summit with steady elevated tremor and a few minor earthquakes. Yesterday, summit tiltmeters started recording inflationary tilt, scientists said.