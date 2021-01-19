Gov. Ige appoints Hawaii island educator to fill Kai Kahele’s vacant state Senate seat

Gov. David Ige has appointed Laura Acasio to fill the state senate seat left vacant by Congressman Kai Kahele. Acasio will represent the greater Hilo area.

Acasio is a substitute teacher who has served in leadership roles within the Hawaii Democratic Party, according to a press release from the governor’s office. She has also worked with nonprofits including the Hilo Surfrider Foundation, Ka ʻUmeke Kāʻeo Public Charter School and the Hawaiʻi Rise Foundation.

Acasio was among three Democrats whose names were submitted to the governor to complete the remaining two years of Kahele’s four-year term in the state senate. Kahele was sworn in to Congress earlier this month.

Acasio will take the oath of office on Wednesday during opening day proceedings of the Hawaii Legislature.