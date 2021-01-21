Stevedore finds female skunk at Honolulu Harbor

A stevedore cornered and contained a live female skunk Tuesday night under a container at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 1.

Plant Quarantine inspectors were called by the Harbors Division that night, but were unable to capture it due to safety concerns, the Department of Agriculture reported this afternoon in a news release.

A team of inspectors managed to safely capture the six-pound animal Wednesday morning.

It is unknown how the skunk ended up at the pier, but inspectors have set traps to ensure no other possible hitchiking animals may be lurking in the area.

A rabies test was performed, and the results are expected in a few days.

Another live skunk was found in December by a biologist at Kahalui pier.

In August 2018, a live skunk was found in a container at a trucking company on Maui.

In all those cases, the skunks were caught and tested negative for rabies.

Skunks are prohibited in Hawaii except by permit for research and for exhibition at municipal zoos, the Department of Agriculture said.

Any sightings or captures of illegal and invasive species should be reported to the state’s Pest Hotline at 643-PEST (7378).