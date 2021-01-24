Woman, 37, charged in gunpoint robbery in Waikiki

Prosecutors have charged a 37-year-old woman in the gunpoint robbery of a 36-year-old woman Thursday morning in Waikiki.
Christina M. Mendoza, 37, and another woman, 42, were arrested 7:20 p.m. Friday on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
A third suspect, a male of unknown age, was reportedly involved, but has not been arrested.
The three allegedly assaulted the 36-year-old and used a handgun to rob her at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Mendoza’s bail was set at $200,000.
The other woman is being held for an unrelated crime.
