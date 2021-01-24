Queen’s opens vaccination clinic at Blaisdell Concert Hall

A 91-year-old woman was the first patient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Saturday’s soft opening for The Queen’s Health Systems’ vaccination clinic at the Blaisdell Concert Hall, where she joined approximately 500 others age 75 and older in getting their first dose to protect against the virus that has killed 336 and infected 25,003 in Hawaii.

The clinic, staffed by 80, will have its official launch at 8 a.m. Monday, Queen’s said, and will be open daily except Tuesdays. Vaccinations are by appointment only, and so far more than 12,000 people have scheduled visits.

Patients at the Queen’s clinic are receiving the Moderna vaccine and will need to return 28 days later for a second dose.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Pacific Health’s Vaccination Center at Pier 2, which opened last week, reported Saturday that it had administered 8,605 inoculations as of Friday. An additional 9,605 people have made appointments to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with a second dose needed 21 days later.

The health care system said 6,885 appointments are available to adults 75 or older and other priority groups identified by the state Health Department. On Friday alone, 1,800 vaccinations were administered at the Pier 2 center.

The Health Department said Friday that an estimated 94,003 people had received COVID-19 vaccinations in Hawaii as of Thursday.

Health officials on Saturday reported four new coronavirus-­related deaths and 134 new infections.

The latest infections reported by the Health Department include 105 on Oahu, 21 on Maui, two on the Big Island and six residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii. As a result of updated information, one Oahu case was removed from the counts.

The data released Saturday reflect new cases reported to the department Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 20,334 on Oahu, 2,115 in Hawaii County, 1,571 on Maui, 177 on Kauai, 106 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. An additional 675 Hawaii residents were diagnosed outside of the state.

Twenty-one new cases were reported in the Department of Education’s weekly coronavirus report for the week ending Jan. 22. Of the total, eight cases involved DOE workers or students who had not been on campus for some time.

The report showed two­employees in the Kaimuki-McKinley­-Roosevelt district testing positive for COVID-19; along with two students in the Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua district; a student in the Farrington­-Kaiser-Kalani district; a student and an employee in the Campbell-­Kapolei district; three employees in the Pearl City-Waipahu district; and two employees and a student in the Baldwin-Kekaulike­-Maui district.

DOE’s statewide total since June 26 is 447 cases.

Of the state’s total infection count, 1,736 cases were considered to be active, a decrease of 102 active cases, health officials said Saturday. Oahu has 1,272 active cases, Maui has 324, Hawaii island has 121 and Kauai has 19, according to the latest tally.

Of the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,657 have required hospitalization, with 10 new hospitalizations counted Saturday. A total of 96 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with 21 in intensive care units and 18 on ventilators.

Saturday’s seven-day average case count for Oahu was 76 and the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.0%, according to Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. To move to the more relaxed Tier 3 level of COVID-19 restrictions from the current Tier 2, the seven-day average of new cases must be below 50 on two consecutive Wednesdays and the seven-day average positivity rate must be below 2.5%.

Get vaccinated

>> The Hawaii Pacific Health Vaccination Center at Pier 2 is providing vaccinations by appointment only Monday through Saturday. Complete the online appointment request form at HawaiiPacificHealth.org/COVIDVaccine.