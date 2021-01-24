Las Vegas Advisor: Plaza Hotel & Casino to redevelop downtown bus station

Things are happening downtown. On the heels of the opening of Circa Las Vegas, right across the street the Plaza is redeveloping the building that currently houses the Greyhound bus station, where it will add new dining, entertainment or retail components. The 48,500-square­-foot bus station will be vacated this summer, clearing the way for work to begin. The project will also include a four-block pedestrian pathway with an elevated bridge over the Union Pacific railroad tracks that connects with Symphony Park, where the Smith Center performing arts theater is located.

Golden Gate celebrates: Across the street from Circa in a different direction, the Golden Gate celebrated its 115th anniversary this month. The original building opened in 1906 as the Hotel Nevada, then changed its name to the Sal Sagev (Las Vegas spelled backward) in 1931. It became the Golden Gate in 1955 and continues to operate as Las Vegas’ oldest hotel.

Bellagio display: The ­Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has unveiled its annual homage to the Chinese New Year. The Year of the Ox display features golden oxen, naturally, on a red footbridge across a pond with a covered rowboat and rower, plus several Chinese structures, trees, birds and fountains.

The ­display will run through March 6 and is free to view.

Question: What are the highlights of this year’s Las Vegas Advisor coupon book?

Answer: As you might expect, the 2021 Member Rewards Book is a bit different this year, given that the Las Vegas buffets and shows aren’t operating. However, the book still features about 70 coupons with discounts on restaurants, bars and hotel rooms, along with several valuable gambling bonuses for slots, video poker, table games and bingo. It’s the best Las Vegas incentive package available from any source; you can see the entire list at LasVegasAdvisor.com.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.