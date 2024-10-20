Las Vegas Advisor: Traffic snarls abound during F1 preparation

It’s cone time in Las Vegas. With one month to go until the second Las Vegas Grand Prix, prep work for the race is in full swing, along with the attending traffic disruptions signaled by what seems like thousands of cones and barrels on the streets near the race path. Construction, lane restrictions and tree removals at center Strip are all in progress. But the main indicator is the start of work to build the temporary bridge on Flamingo Road. The bridge will remain in place until early December, when the teardown of the seating, track barriers, course lighting and other elements takes place.

Rio villas: After being shut down in 2019, the Rio’s Palazzo Villas have reopened. The nine-unit complex features suites ranging from 2,000-square-foot one-bedrooms to a 14,000-square-foot six-bedroom super suite (reportedly, all nine palazzos can be combined to create one 18-bedroom mansion). Bring your wallet: The one-bedrooms start at $3,500 per night; the three-bedrooms, $5,000; and the six-bedroom, $6,000.

Another food hall: It’s been announced that the Venetian will open a food hall next year. The star tenant as of now is Las Vegas’ second location of All’Antico Vinaio, the vaunted specialty sandwich shop from Florence, Italy. Other outlets include a breakfast spot from a James Beard nominee, hot chicken from Los Angeles, pizza from New York and an izakaya.

Texas approved: According to Texas Monthly magazine, SoulBelly BBQ in Las Vegas’ downtown Arts District is one of the Top 53 places in the U.S., outside of the Lone Star State, where you can get authentic Texas-style barbecue. The magazine’s barbecue editor visited 149 restaurants over 37 states to compile the list.

Question: Which casino was the first to be imploded?

Answer: The Dunes in 1993. Steve Wynn fired a faux cannon shot from Treasure Island to commence the implosion, which cleared the way for the building of Bellagio.

