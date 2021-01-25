Police say Waianae arson cases possibly related

Honolulu police are investigating a string of arson cases that occurred at separate residences in Waianae within a span of four hours Sunday.

Police say the cases are possibly related.

At about 1:30 p.m. at a single-family home on Farrington Highway, a 64-year-old man reported an unknown male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into his home, police said. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Just after 2:45 p.m., a 56-year-old man reported a male suspect threw a Molotov cocktail at his bedroom window on McArthur Street, police added.

About two hours later, a 34-year-old man entered a 55-year-old woman’s home on Moelima Street and set fire to a kitchen sink cabinet, police said. The suspect and resident are acquaintances.

Police said the suspect in each of the arson cases fled before police arrived.

Police have classified each case as first-degree arson.

No injuries were reported and police have not made any arrests at this time.