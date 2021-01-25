WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige delivers State of the State address

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

UPDATE 10:20 a.m.

Gov. David Ige said the creation of a healthy statewide broadband network is a critical part to “reboot and upgrade” the state’s economy. In the wake of the pandemic, Ige said he is calling for a plan to create a “Hawaii 2.0.”

“A critical part of re-programming our economy is also the creation of a healthy statewide broadband network. During the pandemic, the importance of broadband to everything that we do was made all too real. All of us dramatically increased online activities, such as online learning, telework, telehealth, and workforce development and training.”

Ige added, “We must invest in our digital economy to be a player in that future.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Gov. David Ige is delivering his State of the State address at 10 a.m. today to the 21st Hawaii State Legislature in a joint session.

Ige plans to discuss public health, education, economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and the statewide broadband network.

