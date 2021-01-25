Off the News: AlohaSafe Alert on Maui, or quarantine

For travelers to Maui, it’s not an opt-out from Hawaii’s Safe Travels policy, but certainly an add-on.

Concerned about recent COVID-19 surge on its island, Maui County on Tuesday started requiring all incoming interisland and trans-Pacific travelers to download the state’s new AlohaSafe Alert app, or else go into mandatory 10-day quarantine. The app is on top of the pretravel, negative COVID-19 test needed to bypass quarantine under the statewide Safe Travels program.

AlohaSafe Alert, a free app via Apple or Google Play, uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously alert users if they’ve been in proximity (so possibly exposed) to a coronavirus case. Health officials are encouraging all, not just Maui travelers, to use the app (www.alohasafealert.org).

DHHL seeks comments on casino

Though the plan isn’t expected to get far in the legislative approval process this year, the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) has opened a public comment period on its draft proposal to authorize limited gaming — a casino resort — on land it owns in Kapolei.

After holding two virtual beneficiary consultation meetings last week, DHHL is now encouraging its beneficiaries to view information at dhhl.hawaii.gov/government-relations/limited-gaming. Comments can be e-mailed to dhhl.planning@hawaii.gov and will be accepted through Feb. 19.