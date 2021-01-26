State remains under flash flood watch

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m

The flood advisory for Hawaii island has been canceled after weather officials confirmed via radar and rain gauges that the heavy rain had diminished.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flood advisory remains in effect for Hawaii island this morning as heavy rains over the southeast part of the island ease.

The advisory is set to expire at 8:30 a.m.

At 7:16 a.m., radar and rain gauges showed heavy rain falling over the southeast portion of Hawaii island at rates up to 1 inch per hour, the National Weather Service said. Streams in the area remain elevated and Kaalaiki and Wood Valley roads remain closed, according to emergency management reports.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Pahala, Naalehu, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands through this afternoon.

Weather officials say that deep moisture over the islands presents an elevated flood risk.

“Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams,” NWS said in a bulletin. “Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”