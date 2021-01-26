Hawaiian Airlines reports $162M loss amid 79% drop in revenue

Hawaii’s largest airline finished what it called the most challenging year for the air travel industry with a $162.6 million loss during the last three months of 2020.
Hawaiian Airlines said in a financial report released today that the fourth-quarter loss compared with a $49.7 million profit in the same quarter the year before.
Revenue for the carrier was down 79% to $149.7 million in the recent quarter compared with $708.1 million a year earlier.
For all of 2020 during which passenger travel was severely depressed by the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaiian lost $510.9 million on revenue of $844.8 million. In 2019, Hawaiian earned $224 million on revenue of $2.8 billion.
The airline, which operates under the publicly traded holding company Hawaiian Holdings Inc., said negative impacts of COVID-19 will make the start of this year challenging. Yet company leaders are confident that structural pieces are in place for a sustained recovery.
“While 2020 has been the most challenging year the airline industry has experienced, we are encouraged that the re-opening of Hawaii to tourism through the state’s pre-travel testing program and Hawaiian’s successful testing partnerships have allowed us to begin the journey to recovery” Peter Ingram, company president and CEO, said in a statement.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.