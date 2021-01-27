Kokua Line: Hawaii kupuna can sign up now for telephone town hall about COVID-19 vaccines

Question: I am trying to make an appointment for my mom to get vaccinated, but I am doing so long- distance and she has a million questions that I can’t answer. Please advise.

Answer: As far as making your mother an appointment, the state Department of Health’s clearinghouse for information is hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine, where you can find links to make an appointment for Hawaii kupuna age 75 and older, as well as information about the vaccines, what to bring to the appointment, etc.

As for the second part of your question — and this should be useful for many other readers as well, especially those who lack internet access — you might want to register your mother for an AARP information session to be held by telephone Saturday at 9 a.m.

Kupuna must sign up in advance so that the AARP will know to call them Saturday morning, when acting state epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble and Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be on the line to answer questions. “The state and federal government vaccination plans are constantly evolving so we set up Saturday’s forum so that even kupuna who do not have internet access can get the information they need to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated,” Keali‘i Lopez, state director of AARP Hawaii, said in a news release.

Kupuna can call 866-295-7282 or go to vekeo.com/aarpHawaii to sign up to receive the phone call Saturday. Anyone who wants to participate should register by Friday. There is no fee, and you don’t have to be a member of AARP.

The Telephone Town Hall also will be simulcast on Facebook Live on the @aarphawaii Facebook page, according to the news release.

To be clear, this will be an information session only, not a vaccination sign-up event.

Q: I know you can’t call for an appointment at Pier 2, but what about the Blaisdell?

A: Yes. Kupuna 75 and older can make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at the Neal Blaisdell Concert Hall by calling 691-2222 or logging on to covid.queens.org/vaccination. This site is run by The Queen’s Health Systems.

Q: Regarding the COVID- 19 vaccine, the information on the sign-up says to bring a valid government ID to the testing site along with insurance cards. Some of us don’t have current state IDs or driver licenses because of the pandemic. The DMV was closed for so long, and they’ve been backed up on renewal appointments ever since.

A: Hawaii driver’s licenses or state IDs that expired or will expire from March 16, 2020, through Feb. 13 are considered valid through Feb. 14 under Gov. David Ige’s most recent COVID-19 emergency proclamation.

Government agencies and many businesses are aware of this fact, but if the person who checks your ID at the vaccination site is uninformed, you can point them to the emergency proclamation on the governor’s website (808ne.ws/empr) or to the websites of the state Department of Transportation (808ne.ws/dot) or Honolulu County Department of Customer Services (808ne.ws/hgov), all of which highlight this extension.

Q: Thanks for the information about the PEUC delays, but the Call Center numbers don’t work for me.

A: The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations said claimants with AT&T or Sprint phone service should call the local numbers, not the toll-free numbers, to reach the unemployment call center. The local numbers are 762-5751 or 762-5752.

Mahalo

On Saturday we had breakfast at Zippy’s Kapolei. I want to thank the two very helpful gentlemen who helped me to get up out of the booth and offered to help walk me to my car. I want to thank you again. I didn’t get your names. — Grateful kupuna

