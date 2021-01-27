comscore Praise pours in for former Hawaii County Mayor Billy Kenoi | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Praise pours in for former Hawaii County Mayor Billy Kenoi

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:31 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013 Billy Kenoi and then Hawaii County Acting Civil Defense Administrator Darryl Oli­veira discussed the closing of county services for Tropical Storm Flossie.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2008 Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi received a greeting from Kuulei Hughes-Okada, president of Hale o Na Alii, Halau O Kalakaua after taking office.

Former Hawaii County Mayor Billy Kenoi, once a rising star in the Hawaii Democratic Party, died Tuesday at his home in Volcano after a bout with a rare form of cancer. He was 52. Read more

