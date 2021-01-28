Kau man arrested after rash of vehicle thefts

Hawaii island police have arrested a 30-year-old Kau man for several property crimes, including the theft of three vehicles in Naalehu.

Police said officers responded at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the Mark Twain subdivision, where they found a man sitting in a parked Toyota sedan near Palaoa Road and Holowai Road.

Police arrested the man, identified as Kevin Galigo of Naalehu, after learning the sedan had been reported stolen a week earlier. Later, detectives also determined items in Galigo’s possession at the time of his arrest were stolen from two separate homes on Kamaoa Road.

Galigo was also identified as the suspect in two additional vehicle thefts during a one-week span in January.

He was charged with three counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of second-degree burglary, and two counts of fourth-degree theft.

Galigo was transported to the Kona cellblock, with bail set at $42,000. He was granted supervised release.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at 326-4646, ext. 238 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.