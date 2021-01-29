Man, 35, allegedly punches bus driver in Waianae after suspect refused to wear mask

Honolulu police arrested a 35-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a driver of TheBus when he told the suspect to put on a face mask in Waianae.

The alleged assault occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect was inside the bus and refused to put on a face mask when the driver, 47, instructed him to do so. Wearing a mask is required to ride on Honolulu public buses.

Police said the driver stopped the bus and the suspect punched the victim in the nose.

The suspect fled and was located by police a short distance away at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Mailiilii Road.

While officers placed him under arrest, the suspect allegedly spat in an officer’s face.

Police arrested him on suspicion of interference with the operator of a public transit vehicle, carrying a deadly weapon, harassment against a police officer and promoting a detrimental drug in the third-degree.

Police said officers found brass knuckles in his back pocket and a glass pipe in his possession at the time of the arrest.