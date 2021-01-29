Police seize gambling machines, drugs, cash in Kakaako raid

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines during a raid at two illegal game rooms in Kakaako Wednesday night.
Officers of the District 1 Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants at the game rooms at the 900 block of Queen Street sometime before 11 p.m. Wednesday. The Narcotics/Vice Division, Specialized Services Division and District 1 officers assisted.
Police said officers also seized cash and drugs from the game rooms.
Police arrested a 29-year-old woman on suspicion of promoting gambling in the second degree and possession of gambling devices.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.
