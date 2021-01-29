comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Gov. David Ige joins the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FACEBOOK

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Gov. David Ige spoke at a press conference, Oct. 15, to address the Pre-Travel Testing Program, at Terminal 1, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Ige joined Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands, today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. and took viewer questions.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige spoke at a press conference, Oct. 15, to address the Pre-Travel Testing Program, at Terminal 1, Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. Ige joined Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands, today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. and took viewer questions.

Gov. David Ige joined Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands, today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. and took viewer questions.

Watch via the video above and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
2 customers sue Subway, claiming tuna is ‘anything but tuna’
Looking Back

Scroll Up