Man’s hiking companion admits they had been drinking before he fell off Pearl City trail

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a man who was injured after slipping off a trail in Pearl City this morning.

HFD sent eight units to the scene at 2595 Komo Mai Drive, the Manana Ridge Trail above Pacific Palisades shortly before 11 a.m.

The man’s hiking companion told rescue personnel that they had been drinking.

The man sustained a cut to his head, but was alert and conscious, HFD said.