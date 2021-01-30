Woman, 23, injured in ‘boarding accident’ atop Mauna Kea

Hawaii County Fire Department today reported a “boarding accident” atop Mauna Kea Friday evening in which a 23-year-old woman was critically injured.

The fire department said the woman was bodyboarding in the snow at the summit and ran into rocks.

She was traveling at an unknown rate of speed and sustained critical injuries, the fire department said.

Rangers brought the woman to Hale Pohaku where a Pohakuloa Training Area Medic was staged.

The woman was taken down Mauna Kea Access Road, where the PTA medic met the county medic to transport her to the hospital.

Five personnel responded from engine, medic and rescue units.