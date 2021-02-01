Cold front to bring widespread rain and chilly nights to Hawaiian islands

The easterly trades are expected to die down today ahead of a cold front moving in from west of Kauai, according to forecasters, which is expected to arrive Tuesday night, bringing clouds and showers.

The National Weather Service says the fast-moving cold front will sweep from west to east down the isle chain from Tuesday night to Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain that may be heavy at times, along with a few thunderstorms.

Today’s forecast is mostly sunny for most isles, with highs from 77 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, forecasters say a “weak jet stream north of Hawaii will produce some ice crystal cirrus clouds today enhancing sunrise and sunset colors.”

Lows tonight dip to 65 to 70 degrees, with isolated showers expected for Kauai, and brief passing showers for Oahu and Maui counties. On Hawaii island, haze is expected on the leeward side.

Trades are expected at 10 to 20 mph for most isles and at a slower rate of 5 to 15 mph for Hawaii island tonight.

Surf today remains below advisory levels – 4 to 6 feet for north shores, 2 to 4 feet for east and west shores today and Tuesday. Surf on south shores remains at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday.

But a much larger, northwest swell is expected to reach the isles on Wednesday, forecasters said, peaking late Thursday into Friday. This swell will bring large to extra-large surf to north and west shores of the smaller isles, and impact west shores of Hawaii island as well.

Forecasters predict the cold front will hit Kauai County Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, reach Oahu by Wednesday afternoon, move into Maui County from Wednesday afternoon to evening, and finally drift into Hawaii island from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

On Hawaii island, snow is expected to drop to the 11,000-foot elevation level on Wednesday, bringing snowfall once again to the summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

Colder air is also expected to move in behind the front, causing high and low temperatures to fall below normal into the weekend. The below normal temperatures, forecasters said, are expected to last through Sunday.