Driver arrested after fatal collision with motorcyclist on Big Isle

A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a sedan in a collision in Honomu on Hawaii island Sunday.

Police said a 2018 Toyota Corolla operated by a 59-year-old Honomu man was traveling north on Highway 19 at about 1:35 p.m. when it failed to yield to oncoming traffic as it attempted to make a left turn onto Honomu Road.

The sedan struck a 1973 BMW motorcycle traveling south on the highway, police added.

The Toyota then spun out upon impact, hitting a 2006 Honda Pilot that was stopped at the Honomu Road intersection waiting to turn right onto the highway.

Police said the unresponsive motorcyclist was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Positive identification is pending. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The 39-year-old Honda driver of Kona and his three passengers — a 35-year-old woman, 13-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl — did not sustain any injuries.

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released for minor abrasions.

Police said inattention and failure to yield on the part of the Toyota driver were factors in the collision. Police arrested him on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide in connection with the deadly collision. He was released pending further investigation.

This is the third traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to three at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement has opened a negligent homicide investigation. Police are asking witnesses to contact officer Erhard Autrata at 808-961-2329 or email erhard.autrata@hawaiicounty.gov.