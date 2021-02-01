comscore Honolulu developer takes plunge into COVID-tinged housing market | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu developer takes plunge into COVID-tinged housing market

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:34 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Nan Chul Shin, right, founder and owner of construction firm Nan Inc., and Wyeth Matsubara, vice president of Nan Inc., pose for a portrait overlooking Keeaumoku Street at the sales showroom of The Park.

  • COURTESY NAN INC. The Park — a two-tower condominium project, above, on 3.5 acres at the present Keeaumoku International Village retail center — is the first tower development for Nan Inc.

The sales effort will show to what degree buyer demand exists for new, largely moderate­-price high-rise homes in Honolulu amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

