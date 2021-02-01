Honolulu developer takes plunge into COVID-tinged housing market
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 9:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Nan Chul Shin, right, founder and owner of construction firm Nan Inc., and Wyeth Matsubara, vice president of Nan Inc., pose for a portrait overlooking Keeaumoku Street at the sales showroom of The Park.
COURTESY NAN INC.
The Park — a two-tower condominium project, above, on 3.5 acres at the present Keeaumoku International Village retail center — is the first tower development for Nan Inc.