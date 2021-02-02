Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa says rookie season was ‘below average’; weighs in on Deshaun Watson rumors

So, what does Tua Tagovailoa think of Deshaun Watson being linked to the Miami Dolphins?

Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, took the high road when asked about the rampant trade rumors that have dominated the sports news cycle ahead of the Super Bowl.

“That’s something that I can’t control. I don’t have any control over those trade deals and what not,” Tagovailoa said on the Dan Patrick Show on Monday.

To which Patrick coyly responded: “I was thinking of getting a Tua jersey this offseason. I just want to make sure you’re still going to be there. Should I wait until August, Tua?”

Tua’s response?

He was a good sport about Patrick’s lighthearted ribbing.

But he reaffirmed where he stands in the middle of any potential deal that could happen.

“Well, honestly, I’m not too sure,” Tagovailoa said. “I can’t control the things I can’t control. What I can do is continue to work hard and hopefully this upcoming season I can do a lot better.”

Tagovailoa had at least two virtual interviews on Monday, one with Patrick and another with SiriusXM Radio, through his sponsor Verizon as Super Bowl week begins for the NFL.

The interviews have been the only comments regarding the topic from a member of the Dolphins organization.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had said Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2021, but those comments were before Watson expressed his interest to leave the Houston Texans this offseason.

Grier was not made available during the Senior Bowl last week, while Dolphins coach Brian Flores was not asked about the Watson rumors in two media interviews last week.

The Dolphins and AFC East rival New York Jets have the potential to offer as much as four first-round draft picks — or even more depending on other bidders in the trade market — for Watson’s services.

A Watson trade could mean the Dolphins may have to part with Tagovailoa, who recovered from a serious hip injury and started nine games without a setback to his health last season.

“That’s something that would be out of my control, regardless. That would be on the decision of the Miami Dolphins organization,” Tagovailoa said on Schein on Sports on Mad Dog Sports Radio, regarding a potential trade.

“I have to control what I can control. Work hard. And do well next season.”

Tagovailoa discussed a number of other topics during his media rounds Monday, adding his rookie season was “below average” and that he struggled with reading and playing against NFL defenses, while learning how to process and play in an NFL offense.

Tagovailoa also reiterated his desire to play again with Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, who could be taken with the No. 3 pick the Dolphins own in the 2021 NFL draft this April.

Tagovailoa said playing with Smith again “would be very special because of the chemistry we already have and the impact I know they would be able to have helping out our team.”

Tagovailoa was also asked if he believes Flores and the Dolphins are convinced he is Miami’s franchise quarterback.

“In my mind and in my heart I would like to hope so,” Tagovailoa said.

“But for me with the way things went last year, you always have to prove yourself to do better and I want to do better. My job is to help our team win games. For me that’s what I have to do a better job with. For me, when I was in, we lost a couple.”