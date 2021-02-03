Hawaii records 4 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 74 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 74 additional infections statewide, bringing Hawaii’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 414 fatalities and 26,081 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

Separately, the state Department of Public Service announced this morning that an inmate with COVID-19 at Halawa Correctional Facility has died. The man, in his 50s, is the third prisoner from Hawaii to die. The other two were men in the Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona. No further details on the latest death were released.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 331 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 26 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was nearly 450,000 today.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 41 on Oahu, 23 on Maui, four on the Big Island, and six residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,062 on Oahu, 2,177 in Hawaii County, 1,793 on Maui, 179 on Kauai, 107 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 738 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,383 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by one today.

By island, Oahu has 1,002 active cases, Maui has 291, the Big Island has 86, Kauai has three, and Lanai has one, according to the state’s latest tally. Molokai has no active COVID cases.

Health officials counted 3,624 new COVID-19 test results in today’s tally, for a 1.9% statewide positivity rate. The state’s 7-day average positivity rate is 2%, according to the Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,713 have required hospitalizations, with 10 new hospitalizations on Oahu reported today by state health officials.

Four hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,709 hospitalizations within the state, 1,498 have been on Oahu, 101 on Maui, 97 on the Big Island, seven on Kauai, five on Lanai and one on Molokai.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 61 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Tuesday morning, with 19 in intensive care units and 15 on ventilators.

