Proud Boys Hawaii founder faces possible 20-year prison sentence after federal indictment

A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia has returned an indictment against Proud Boys Hawaii founder Nicholas Ochs and suspected accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo of Texas, charging them with allegedly conspiring to obstruct Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote count in the 2020 presidential election, defacing the U.S. Capitol and stealing flex handcuffs belonging to the Capitol Police.

Ochs, 34, and DeCarlo, 30, were each indicted for conspiring to commit an offense against the U.S. to obstruct or impede an official proceeding, one count of theft of federal government property, depredation against federal government property and three counts of unlawful entry, disorderly conduct or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

The men each face a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, if convicted.

An arraignment will be held before a U.S. District judge in the coming days.

The indictment unsealed today alleges Ochs and DeCarlo raised funds online to travel to Washington D.C. from Hawaii and Texas, respectively, in order to stop Congress as they tallied the Electoral College vote to certify President Joe Biden’s win in the election.

The indictment further alleges the two men and other individuals unlawfully entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6 shortly after a first wave of people breached the building. Thereafter, the two men posted live videos and photos on social media while inside.

Ochs and DeCarlo are also accused of defacing the Memorial Door of the Capitol by scrawling the words “Murder the Media” on it.

A photo of both DeCarlo and Ochs in the Capitol on the day of the riot shows the men in a thumbs-up pose next to the vandalized door. DeCarlo is also wearing a shirt with “MT Media” emblazoned on it in the photo.

At some point after they entered the Capitol, the indictment alleges the two men stole a pair of flex handcuffs belonging to the Capitol Police.

Decarlo-Ochs Indictment by Ed Lynch