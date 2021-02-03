Kokua Line: Call ahead to make an appointment for limited AARP Tax-Aide service this year

Question: Will they be helping kupuna with taxes this year? You usually have something about it by this time. Is it canceled?

Answer: You seem to be referring to the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program, an annual service that is coordinated with the IRS to provide free federal and state income tax preparation for low- to moderate-income people, especially seniors, who have uncomplicated returns. Service will be limited this year, and by advance appointment only, because of the pandemic, according to the Hawaii program’s website, www.taxaidehi.org. An AARP spokesman referred us there for information.

Along with eliminating walk-in service and same-day appointments, Tax-Aide will have fewer sites this year; it won’t operate at Aina Haina Public Library, St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church, Lanakila Multipurpose Senior Center, KEY Project or Wahiawa Public Library, the website said.

Available locations might adapt their operations so that clients have to appear twice: once to drop off tax documents for scanning and a second time to review and sign their returns after a volunteer has completed them remotely. You’ll be informed of the specific process at your location when you call to make an appointment.

Each site has a telephone number to call to make an appointment; don’t call one site to request an appointment at another. Call the appointment line, not a general number for the organization you find elsewhere. If you reach voicemail, follow the greeting’s directions to leave a clear message so that someone can call you back to schedule the appointment. If the voicemail is full (as was the case at several sites we checked Tuesday), call again the following day. Appointment dates and times vary by location. Service begins around Feb. 12, coinciding with the IRS’ opening date for e-filing this tax season.

Here are the locations and numbers to call to make an appointment:

Honolulu

>> Catholic Charities, 1822 Keeaumoku St. Call 799-7824.

>> International Church of Oahu, 20 Dowsett Ave. Call 799-7506.

>> Susannah Wesley Community Center, 1117 Kaili St. Call 799-7823.

>> Hawaii Kai Public Library, 249 Lunalilo Home Road. Call 799-7827.

Windward Oahu

>> Kahuku Public/School Library, 56-490 Kamehameha Highway. Call 481-8013.

>> Community of Christ Church, 45-119 Kaneohe Bay Drive. Call 481-8015.

>> Church of the Nazarene, 536 Oneawa St. Call 481-8014.

Leeward Oahu

>> Aiea Public Library, 99-374 Pohai Place. Call 799-7530.

>> Nanakuli Library, 89-070 Farrington Highway. Call 319-7681.

>> Kroc Community Center, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. Call 805-768-4033. Note that the area code is 805, not 808.

>> Villages of Kapolei Rec 2 Mauka Hall, 91-1050 Kamaaha Loop. Call 799-7596.

>> Ewa Beach Library, 91-950 North Road. Call 805-768-4033. (This number, listed on the website, is the same as for the Kroc Center. We called Tuesday to confirm, but our call went to voicemail and we did not hear back by deadline. We will publish any updates we receive.)

>> Waianae Public Library, 85-625 Farrington Highway. Call 319-7681.

Mahalo

A big mahalo to Ben Cazimero, who noticed that my SUV lift-gate was open at Costco Waipio and stayed by my car until I returned from shopping. He even helped me load my groceries. In today’s crazy world, having someone look after you, not knowing who you are, is priceless. We need more people like Ben, who truly showed what true aloha is all about. — Lorraine

Mahalo

I’d like to add Tripler/Tricare to the kudos for efficient COVID-19 vaccination programs. I’ve heard good things about the Pier 2 and Blaisdell locations, too, but Tripler’s drive-thru setup was super convenient, easy and fast for those with balance and walking issues. Took just 30 minutes from beginning to end, including the required 15-minute wait in the parking lot after getting the shot. Great job by all involved! — Many thanks from military retirees

