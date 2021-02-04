Download a PDF guide of the 31st Hawaii State Legislature to get in touch with your state lawmakers
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 1:21 pm
JAMM AQUINO / FEB. 2
House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, middle, speaks during a legislative session inside the House chambers on Tuesday at the state Capitol.
Wondering who your Hawaii state senator and representative are, and how to reach them? The Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 31st Hawaii State Legislature guide includes all members of the House and Senate, their contact information, and key assignments.
