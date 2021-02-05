Man critically injured in vehicle accident on H-1 westbound at Nuuanu Avenue

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a vehicle collision on the H-1 westbound at Nuuanu Avenue Thursday night.
Paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. and treated and transported the man to the hospital after his vehicle was apparently struck by another vehicle, according to Emergency Medical Services.
