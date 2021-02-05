North Carolina man dies while snorkeling off Maui

A 63-year-old North Carolina man died today while snorkeling on Maui.
The Maui Fire Department said in a news release that the snorkeler had been reported missing at 3 p.m. today.
MFD dispatched six units including Air 1, two rescue watercraft units with Ocean Safety and a rescue team.
Air 1, rescue swimmers and rescue watercraft units searched the area.
The missing snorkler was found in the water unresponsive at about 4 p.m. and rescue watercraft units brought him to shore.
Medics and fire personnel performed lifesaving procedures on the man, but he could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MFD reported the conditions at the time were light winds with 1- to 3-foot surf.
