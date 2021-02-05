comscore VIDEO: Gov. David Ige announces COVID-19 variant from U.K. detected in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Gov. David Ige announces COVID-19 variant from U.K. detected in Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:29 pm

  • Video courtesy Gov. David Ige's Facebook page

    Gov. David Ige holds press conference to discuss COVID-19 variant

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference at 3 p.m.to discuss the latest updates on a COVID-19 variant in Hawaii.

Ige announces a COVID-19 variant from the UK has been found in Hawaii.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the COVID-19 variant is 60% more contagious.

Speakers also include State Laboratories Division Director at DOH Dr. Edward Desmond and acting State Epidemiologist at DOH Dr. Sarah Kemble.

——

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

