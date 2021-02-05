VIDEO: Gov. David Ige announces COVID-19 variant from U.K. detected in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Gov. David Ige is holding a press conference at 3 p.m.to discuss the latest updates on a COVID-19 variant in Hawaii.

Ige announces a COVID-19 variant from the UK has been found in Hawaii.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said the COVID-19 variant is 60% more contagious.

Speakers also include State Laboratories Division Director at DOH Dr. Edward Desmond and acting State Epidemiologist at DOH Dr. Sarah Kemble.

