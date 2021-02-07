Hawaii reports 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 75 additional infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 75 new coronavirus infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 418 fatalities and 26,468 cases.

No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 335 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 26 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll was more than 463,000 today, and the total number of infections is approaching 27 million; both figures are by far the highest in the world.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 52 on Oahu, 14 on Maui, seven on the Big Island, and two residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Friday.

>> RELATED: Data shows some Hawaii public school students struggling amid coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,241 on Oahu, 2,195 in Hawaii County, 1,863 on Maui, 179 on Kauai, 109 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 756 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state. As a result of updated information, one case on Maui was recategorized to Oahu, health officials said today.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,247 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 71 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,749 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 64 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Friday morning, with 17 in intensive care units and 13 on ventilators.

Health officials said that as of Jan.31, 157,018 vaccines have been administered of the 227,600 received by the state. The administered vaccinations by county are Honolulu, 105,500; Maui, 14,391; Hawaii, 15,035 and Kauai, 11,755. The total also included several thousand administered under the federal pharmacy program. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.