Honolulu police issue 185 warnings on Super Bowl Sunday

Honolulu police issued 185 COVID-related warnings on Super Bowl Sunday, and made an additional 17 citations and arrests, according to the department.

Hawaii’s health officials urged residents not to host large gatherings for the big game in order to avoid another spike in new coronavirus cases.

Instead, game watchers were encouraged to enjoy it with their own household members, or to host virtual gatherings or smaller parties outdoors, with safe masking and distancing protocols in place.

Under Oahu’s current Tier 2 restrictions, social gatherings of more than five are not permitted.

Angela Keen, founder of the Hawaii Quarantine Kapu Breakers community group, said volunteers reported at least a dozen illegal gatherings prohibited by COVID-19 restrictions, some of which included more than 100 individuals in neighborhoods including Waimanalo and the North Shore.

It was not clear, however, if any of those reports correlated directly to the 17 citations and arrests that police made on Sunday. Police did not have a breakdown on the number of arrests.