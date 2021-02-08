Man, 56, who died in Hawaii Kai boating accident is identified

A 56-year-old man who died from injuries from a boat propeller in waters off Hawaii Kai Saturday has been identified as Michael K. Erickson of Honolulu, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Honolulu fire rescue crews responded to a call of a boater in distress about a half-mile offshore just before 6:50 p.m. Saturday.

Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Malcolm Medrano said a 56-year-old man operating a boat struck a pole and may have fallen overboard upon impact.

Erickson sustained traumatic injuries to his upper body from the boat propeller.

Fire rescue crews brought him to shore where Emergency Medical Services personnel administered life-saving efforts to no avail.