Police identify Big Isle man who died after being struck by pickup truck

Hawaii island police say a 54-year-old man has died at Queen’s Medical Center after being struck by a pickup truck last week.
The man, identified as Aaron L. Sombrio of Mountain View, was reported to be walking on Kahikopele Street in Mountain View at about 7:40 p.m. last Wednesday when a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup truck struck him.
Both the pickup truck and Sombrio were heading east on Kahikopele when the collision occurred.
Police have initiated a negligent homicide investigation and are asking for witnesses of the accident or anyone with information to contact acting Sergeant Jared Cabatu at 961-2329 or jared.cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov.
Anonymous tipsters can call also call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.
