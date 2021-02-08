Police identify Big Isle man who died after being struck by pickup truck

Hawaii island police say a 54-year-old man has died at Queen’s Medical Center after being struck by a pickup truck last week.

The man, identified as Aaron L. Sombrio of Mountain View, was reported to be walking on Kahikopele Street in Mountain View at about 7:40 p.m. last Wednesday when a 2002 GMC Sonoma pickup truck struck him.

Both the pickup truck and Sombrio were heading east on Kahikopele when the collision occurred.

Police have initiated a negligent homicide investigation and are asking for witnesses of the accident or anyone with information to contact acting Sergeant Jared Cabatu at 961-2329 or jared.cabatu@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can call also call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300.