Two women charged after Ala Moana area store employee pepper-sprayed in robbery

Prosecutors have charged a 35-year-old woman accused of pepper-spraying employees at Walmart in Keeaumoku when she and another woman attempted to take merchandise from the store without paying for it.

Danielle K. Kaneao was charged with second-degree robbery and her accomplice, 29-year-old Heather Tull, was charged with habitual property crime. Bail for the women is set at $50,000 and $25,000, respectively.

Police said the suspects entered the store on Jan. 30 and attempted to take flat-screen televisions without paying for them. When employees stopped them, one of the suspects pepper-sprayed them, police said.

The suspects left without the merchandise.

Police arrested the suspects in McCully-Moiliili Wednesday.

Kaneao has a criminal record that includes four felony convictions for theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and assault.

Tull, also known as Heather O. Tull and Heather Owen Tull, has a criminal history of three felony theft convictions.