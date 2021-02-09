Hawaii records 37 new coronavirus infections, bringing the statewide total to 26,531

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 37 new coronavirus infections, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 26, cases.

State health officials reported no new coronavirus-related deaths today as the statewide death toll remains at 418.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 335 fatalities on Oahu, 53 on Hawaii island, 26 on Maui, one on Kauai, and three Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll is more than 466,000 today.

Today’s new statewide infection cases reported by the Health Department include 28 on Oahu, five on Maui, three on the Big Island, and three residents diagnosed outside of Hawaii, officials said. As a result of updated information, two cases from Maui and four cases from Oahu were removed from the counts.

The statistics released today reflect the new infection cases reported to the department on Monday.

The total number of coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 21,383 on Oahu, 2,201 in Hawaii County, 1,873 on Maui, 179 on Kauai, 109 on Lanai and 25 on Molokai. There are also 761 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that of the state’s total infection count, 1,127 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The number of active cases in the state decreased by 38 today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 1,752 have required hospitalizations, with one new hospitalization reported today by state health officials.

According to the latest information from the department’s Hawaii COVID-19 Data dashboard, a total of 63 patients with the virus were in Hawaii hospitals as of Monday morning, with 16 in intensive care units and 12 on ventilators.

Health officials said that as of Jan.31, 157,018 vaccines have been administered of the 227,600 received by the state. The administered vaccinations by county are Honolulu, 105,500; Maui, 14,391; Hawaii, 15,035 and Kauai, 11,755. The total also included several thousand administered under the federal pharmacy program. State officials release the verified updated vaccination numbers each Wednesday.

