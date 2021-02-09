VIDEO: Gov. David Ige discusses state’s updated financial plan amid pandemic

UPDATED: 1:15 p.m.
Anticipating additional federal aid, Gov. David Ige said that his office is monitoring negotiations on Capitol Hill, noting that it is “the best opportunity to delay the (state) furloughs even further.” State worker furloughs, which had originally been scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, were postponed to July 1.
On the subject of unemployment insurance, Ige said he is seeking funding and help with repaying a $700 million Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund loan from the U.S. Department of Labor. He said the additional funds would help businesses and employers avoid a “significant” increase in employment insurance costs.
Ige said his office is working on the next emergency proclamation, which should be issued “before the end of the week.” He revealed that he would be extending the moratorium on evictions for residential properties for another two months.
Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
