Early morning fire destroys Wailuku house

An early-morning house fire in Wailuku gutted a house and damaged neighboring homes, causing an estimated $130,000 in damage, the Maui Fire Department said in a news release.
The home was not occupied at the time the fire broke out at about 3:56 a.m. at a home on Ono Street, the fire department said.
When firefighters arrived, the single-family home was fully involved in fire.
Crews had to work to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses, which are close in proximity.
Two engines, a rescue crew, a Hazmat team and a battalion chief responded to the blaze.
The fire was extinguished at 6:20 a.m.
Damage to the house was estimated at $100,000 and $20,000 to its contents. Neighboring homes sustained roughly $10,000 in damage from exposure to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.