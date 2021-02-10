comscore Early morning fire destroys Wailuku house | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Early morning fire destroys Wailuku house

An early-morning house fire in Wailuku gutted a house and damaged neighboring homes, causing an estimated $130,000 in damage, the Maui Fire Department said in a news release.

The home was not occupied at the time the fire broke out at about 3:56 a.m. at a home on Ono Street, the fire department said.

When firefighters arrived, the single-family home was fully involved in fire.

Crews had to work to keep the fire from spreading to nearby houses, which are close in proximity.

Two engines, a rescue crew, a Hazmat team and a battalion chief responded to the blaze.

The fire was extinguished at 6:20 a.m.

Damage to the house was estimated at $100,000 and $20,000 to its contents. Neighboring homes sustained roughly $10,000 in damage from exposure to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

