Puna raid nets Hawaii County police meth worth $21K, plus heroin and cash

Hawaii County police on Monday seized nearly a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of more than $21,000, along with heroin and $2,840 from a Puna home.
Police arrested Jordan Kaneshiro and charged him with numerous drug offenses after they executed a search warrant at a home in the Ainaloa subdivision.
The officers also found 0.4 grams of heroin and various drug paraphernalia.
Police charged Kaneshiro with two counts of first-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, two counts of third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $120,000.
Police said the arrest and seizure keeps a substantial amount of dangerous drugs off the streets.
