Survey finds majority of Hawaii residents plan to get COVID-19 vaccine

Hawaii residents are becoming more accepting of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a recent survey indicating a shift in attitudes since mid-December.

A Department of Health poll showed 91% of respondents plan to get inoculated — 55% as soon as their turn comes up and 36% at a later time.

Only about 50% of residents said they would choose to get immunized, with the other half not planning to or undecided in previous surveys by the Health Department and University of Hawaii before the arrival of vaccines in the islands.

“This is a positive change in a relatively short time,” Health Director Libby Char said in a news release. “As we anticipated, those who were initially hesitant about getting the vaccine are now much more comfortable as they see family, friends, co-workers and others safely receiving their first and second doses.”

>> RELATED STORY: A third of U.S. adults skeptical of COVID shots, poll finds

More than a third of residents are “primarily focused on the pandemic’s economic and financial impact” and less concerned about the impact on their health, with 14% of them not planning to get shots. Of those more concerned about coronavirus health implications, only 5% do not intend to be inoculated.

Young adults under age 35 are least likely to line up for doses as soon as they are eligible with 35% wanting to be immunized. However, those intending to get vaccinated rises with age with 51% of residents between the ages of 35 and 49, 61% between 50 and 64 and 78% of those 65 and older accepting of the vaccine.

Education also plays a role in vaccine acceptance with 64% of college-educated residents choosing to get shots once available and 45% of people without a college degree accepting of immunizations.

What’s more, people who are more concerned about the financial impact of the pandemic were more likely to have “overall mental stress and depression” over the past six months. Roughly 82% of respondents noted a mental health condition — including anxiety, depression, loneliness or panic attacks — in that period.

In addition, the survey showed that DOH’s current campaign, including public service announcements on social media and TV, is reaching 89% of Hawaii residents. At least 65% of respondents are following COVID-19 precautions, the highest percentage since April.

The poll of 445 adult, full-time residents was conducted by Anthology Research from Dec. 30 to Jan. 11 and can be found at hawaiicovid19.com.

COVID19 Tracking Study December 2020 by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd