Utility Bill Assistance Program closes to new applicants

The Hawai‘i Utility Bill Assistance Program established by Hawaiian Electric and Aloha United Way has closed to new applications due to high demand that led to nearly $2 million being committed to 2,700 households in two days.

The statewide fund is still accepting contributions from companies, organizations and individuals and may be applied to a limited number of applicants who were placed on a waiting list.

The Hawaiʻi Utility Bill Assistance Program was established by Hawaiian Electric to help households financially affected by the pandemic and that fell behind on their electric, water, sewer and gas bills. The fund helps to serve as a bridge until additional government assistance becomes available.

Applicants received a maximum of $750 and were qualified through a process administered by Aloha United Way and local United Way agencies on a first-come, first-served basis. Hawaiian Electric is also offering customers options for spreading out payments on past-due bills, interest free, across a longer period than ever before.

The HEI Charitable Foundation is matching Hawaiian Electric employee donations of up to $250 made before March 1 to the utility bill assistance program.

To contribute, please visit AUW.org/utilityhelp or contact Emmaly Calibraro, vice president of fundraising and major gifts at Aloha United Way, at ecalibraro@auw.org.